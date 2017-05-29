FBI Makes A Statement Regarding The Recent Stabbing In Portland

By: Christy Lynn
Portland, Ore. – The Portland metropolitan area is still reeling from the stabbing on the MAX train from last Friday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has gotten involved and Loren Cannon, the Special Agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon has made this statement:
“The loss of life from this event is a tragedy. In response, we are all doing what we can to bring some measure of justice to those who have suffered.
The FBI shares a long and deep partnership with the Portland Police Bureau. This relationship gives us the foundation on which we work together and share information to best protect our community. It’s too early to say whether last night’s violence was an act of domestic terrorism or a federal hate crime. However, in the coming days, the FBI, PPB and the prosecutors will work together to share information, leverage resources and make determinations about future criminal charges. PPB is the lead investigative agency and we are honored to support their investigation in any way we can.
To those community members affected by this violence – in particular, the families of the Good Samaritans heroes and our neighbors in the Muslim and African-American communities – we stand with you. We won’t allow these acts to go unanswered.”