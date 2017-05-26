What’s Open/Closed On Memorial Day, Monday May 29th

  • Home > 
2017/05/26
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – So what is open and what is closed on Monday, May 29th, Memorial Day?

CLOSED ON MONDAY:

All branches of the Klamath County Library District, all Banks and Credit Unions, the United States Post Office, all county and city businesses including courts, Basin Transit Service will not be operating and liquor stores will be closed.

NOT AFFECTED:

Trash and recycling schedules however will not be affected and will be picked up as normal.





