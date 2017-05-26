Basin National Wildlife Refuge Looking For Professional Guides

Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges Complex is seeking to contract with professional waterfowl guides for commercial guiding at Lower Klamath, Tule Lake and Upper Klamath National Wildlife Refuges for the 2017 Hunting season.

Instructions for obtaining the 2017 prospectus and submitting applications are available at the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges Headquarters at 4009 Hill Road, Tulelake, CA. Applications must be submitted by June 20th, 2017, to be considered.

For questions contact Stacey Freitas at 530-667-8308 or stacyfreitas@fws.org.