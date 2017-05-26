Suspected Norovirus Outbreak In Klamath Falls City School District

Klamath Falls, Ore. – We’re just getting word that the Klamath County Public Health department is aware that a number of students and staff at Mills Elementary School are experiencing Norovirus-like symptoms. Things such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain/cramps and diarrhea.
Public health officials are currently working in collaboration with KCSD and the Oregon Health Authority to investigate this suspected outbreak. At the time of this writing, there are no confirmed Norovirus cases, however testing is still underway.
Norovirus is highly contagious and commonly spread through touching surfaces contaminated with the virus, close contact with someone who is infected or eating contaminated food or drink.
The spread of Norovirus can be prevented by staying home when sick, washing hands often, particularly after using the restroom, cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces and clothing or linens.
Norovirus infection is usually not serious, although people may feel very sick and vomit several times a day. Most individuals get better within 1 or 2 days, but some may require medical attention, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Courtney Vanbragt, Klamath County Public Health Director, advises anyone who is experiencing Norovirus-like symptoms to remain at home for at least 48 hours after the symptoms are gone. The virus is still contagious for up to 48 hours even after symptoms have disappeared.
School and childcare facilities are encouraged to track and record students who are absent and to include the reason for their absence.
Klamath County Public Health will continue to work with Klamath County community partners to provide education and assistance in the prevention, containment and decontamination of affected facilities.
If you think you might have this infection, please follow these recommendations:
- Stay home and rest for at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved.
- Drink plenty of fluids, such as clear fluids and popsicles to help prevent dehydration.
- WASH HANDS FREQUENTLY with soap, rub hands together vigorously for at least one-minute before rinsing.
- Wash hands after using the bathroom, cleaning, changing diapers, and before eating or preparing food.
- Disinfect household surfaces with a bleach solution (1-part bleach mixed with 8 parts water) or another approved norovirus cleaner to prevent further transmission.
Call your health provider if your symptoms last longer than three days, if you have bloody diarrhea, a fever greater than 100.5 or signs of dehydration. Be sure to isolate infected individuals from other family members until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.
If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact Courtney Vanbragt, Klamath County Public Health Director at 541-882-8846.