Oregon Tech is excited to invite the Klamath Falls Community to attend the Annual Student Project Symposium on Thursday, June 1st, at Cornett Hall on the Oregon Tech Campus, beginning at 2PM.

Students from all departments display and present their junior, senior or capstone projects and talk to visitors about what they have been working on over the course of the school year.

For more information contact the Oregon Tech Campus, or visit www.oit.edu.