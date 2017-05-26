Former KCSO Sheriff Frank Skrah Getting Sentenced Today

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This afternoon former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah is due for sentencing. Skrah was found guilty on 5 misdemeanor counts including assault and harassment. On the highest count, Skrah could face one year behind bars and over $6-thousand dollars in fines.
The sentencing is today at 2pm, at the Klamath County Courthouse on Main and 4th street in downtown Klamath Falls.
Previous story -
A trial date has been rescheduled for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah. The new date is May 15 and the trial could last about five days.
Skrah was indicted in 2015 on nine misdemeanor counts related to the alleged mistreatment of suspects and alleged neglect of property owner’s rights. He has denied wrongdoing and if found guilty in May, could face up to a year in jail.