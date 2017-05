The Klamath County School District will host the Elementary Triathlon Wednesday, May 31st, at 4PM, and the Ella Redkey Pool.

Students in fourth, fifth, and sixth grade from Shasta, Ferguson, Henley, and Peterson are gearing up for the three-sport athletic challenge.

For more information about this event contact Samantha Tipler at 541-851-8743, or email at tiplers@kcsd,k12.or.us.