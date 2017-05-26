Fire Affects Two Residents In Bonanza This Morning

By: Christy Lynn
Bonanza, Ore. - A fire broke out early this morning in Bonanza. Disaster responders from the American Red Cross responded to a blaze about 6:30am in the in the 6500 block of Happy Hollow Lane. The fire affected two adults and the Red Cross assisted them with some immediate basic needs like temporary housing, food, clothing, toiletry items, information about recovery services and if needed can give them health and mental health services.
The Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington (the Cascades Region) helps an average of three families affected by disasters, like home fires, every day. The Red Cross advocates emergency preparedness and offers the installation of free smoke alarms in our community. Residents may call (503) 528-5783 or complete an online form at www.redcross.org/CascadesHomeFire to schedule an appointment.