Fake $20 & $100 Bills Circulating In Klamath County

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Someone in the Basin has been using counterfeit bills at area businesses. Members of the Oregon State Police Klamath Falls Area Command have been investigating the use of counterfeit $20 and $100 dollar bills.
The investigation which is being done in cooperation with the Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service has found multiple instances where these have been used.
As you can see from the picture, the fake bills have some Chinese characters in bright pink or red on the front and back. The fake money looks real however the paper is very poor quality.
It’s not just in Klamath County either, investigators know of other places in the Pacific Northwest where the counterfeit bills have been successfully used to make purchases.
Should you come into contact with any of these bills, or if you have any information on who is manufacturing these, contact KFPD, KCSO or the OSP.