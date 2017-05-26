  • Home > 
Extra Law Enforcement Patrols Out This Holiday Weekend


2017/05/26
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls,Ore. – Don’t forget this holiday weekend The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, along with law enforcement agencies across the state, will be out and about in an enhanced traffic enforcement project.

Recently the KCSO received $1,500 dollars in grant money to be used for traffic safety and some of those funds are going to be used to boost their DUII patrols this Memorial Day Weekend.





