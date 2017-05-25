KCC Launch Helps Towards Fundraising Goal

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Over 100 people gathered Tuesday afternoon at Klamath Community College for the “KCC Tech Launch” celebration. The launch was part of the campaign fundraiser “Completing the Transformation,” which began about four months ago, according to Julie Murray-Jensen, vice president of enrollment and external affairs.

KCC is hoping to raise $650-thousand dollars to purchase equipment for the college’s new Work Skills Technology Center (WSTC), which is a $5.6 million project within Phase II of the campus expansion intended to promote local workforce development. According to Lacey Jarrell of KCC “at the event, campaign leaders noted that more than 63% of the college’s $650,000 fundraising goal has been reached!”

Funds raised through the campaign will furnish the center with cutting-edge technology, furniture, and classroom equipment that will help students become workforce ready.

“One of the critical components I hear time after time is the need for a well-trained workforce,” said campaign co-chair Steve Harper, noting that the new WSTC will be a hub for career-technical training.

According to Jim Bellet, campaign co-chair and former Klamath County commissioner who spoke at the event, the campaign has collected more than 50 gifts, ranging from less than $100 to $50,000.

The generous $50,000 donation was gifted by Cascade Comprehensive Care, Murray- Jensen said. “The $50,000 gift CCC has given the KCC Work Skills capital campaign is a testament to our mutual values and goals and we appreciate their partnership and their strong presence in our community,” she said.

Since the capital campaign began in February, it has raised more than 63 percent of the needed support. Now, the college is turning to the community to raise the rest of the funds.

“It doesn’t matter what you can give. Everyone is invited to the table to participate in what we are doing,” Murray-Jensen said.

Bellet emphasized that donation is accessible to everyone, and every donation will be recognized with a named brick, paver, bench, office, classroom, or meeting space.