Campfire Tips For The Holiday Weekend (And For Anytime)

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – If you’re planning on going camping this holiday weekend, keep in mind some campfire safety tips.
- Keep campfires small and stay with them at all times;
- Know before you go. Find out if there are any current campfire restrictions where you’ll be staying. The Oregon Dept of Forestry has a site which you can easily access from your mobile phone: oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx;
- Kick the campfire habit completely. Officials say portable camp stoves are a safer option to campfires at any time of year;
- Select the right spot. Avoid building the fire near your tent, structures, vehicles, shrubs or trees. Clear the site down to mineral soil, at least five feet on all sides, and circle it with rocks. Store unused firewood a good distance from the fire;
- Keep your campfire small. You have less chance of a campfire getting out of control if it’s small;
- Attend your campfire at all times. Even if you leave a campfire unattended for a few minutes it could grow into a wildfire;
- Never use gasoline or other accelerants including gasoline, propane or lighter fluid, to start your campfire; Have water and fire tools on site. Things like a shovel and a bucket of water nearby are a good idea in case you need to extinguish quickly. Remember, before you leave, drown all embers with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is dead out. If it is too hot for you to touch it, then it is too hot to leave;
- And lastly, burn ONLY wood. State regulations prohibit the open burning of any material that creates dense, toxic smoke or noxious odors. Burning paper and cardboard can also easily fly up to start new fires.
Oregon law requires the proper clearing, building, attending and extinguishing of open fires at any time of year. A first-time citation carries a $110 fine. But by far the biggest potential cost is liability for firefighting costs if your campfire spreads out of control. These can range from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars or more.
May is Wildfire Awareness Month. For more tips, visit the Keep Oregon Green website, www.keeporegongreen.org.