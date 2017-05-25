Brixner Jr. High Teacher Matthew Laurence Walker Arrested Tuesday Night

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Monday May 22nd, the Oregon State Police Klamath Falls Criminal Investigation Division received information from the Klamath County School District that several students at Brixner Junior High School, witnessed their teacher possibly taking inappropriate pictures of students in the teacher’s classroom.
The events were reported to have occurred on May 18th an 19th. On Tuesday May 23rd, a search warrant was executed and math teacher, 36 year old Matthew Laurence Walker of Klamath Falls, was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail on the charge of Invasion of Person(s) Privacy.