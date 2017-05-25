2017 Pegasus Project

Project Spirit Equine Rescue and Rehab will be holding the 3rd annual Pegasus Project Saturday, June 3rd, beginning at 9 AM, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

The Pegasus Project Rescue Horse/Trainer Event is an exhibition of rescue horses placed with trainers for 90 days and exhibited by their trainers to show their talents. Following the 90 day exhibition, is an auction style adoption. Horses are adopted to approved homes to stop the cycle of abuse and neglect.

This free family event offers family entertainment, concessions, and T-shirt sales. All proceeds go to the care of rescue horses in the Klamath Basin.

Applications for rescued horses are now being accepted.

For more information contact Connie at 541-783-2059, or visit www.projectspirit.org