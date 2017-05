The Train To Hunt Challenge will be held Saturday, June 3rd, at Gilchrist School, 201 Mountain View Drive, Gilchrist, Oregon.

Registration begins at 7:30AM, and the event will kick off around 9AM. Bow Hunters of all ages test their skills, endurance, and athleticism with a two mile shoot made up of 20, 3D targets.

For more information on this event contact Mr. Wachs at Gilchrist School at 541-433-2295, or visit www.traintohuntchallenge.com.