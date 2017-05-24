State-Of-The-Art Bloodmobile Unveiled Today At The American Red Cross On S. 6th

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today, May 24th the American Red Cross will unveil a new, state of the art mobile blood donation vehicle. The 40 foot, 5 bed bloodmobile will serve communities in Southern and Central Oregon. Come see for yourself, 10:30 this morning at the Red Cross office on south 6th street, near the intersection of Division and Shasta Way.
Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls and the Klamath Medical Services Bureau Foundation, along with other generous contributors, were instrumental in helping to raise funds to support this lifesaving initiative. Chief Executive Officer of Sky Lakes Medical Center, Paul Stewart will be on hand at the unveiling, as will key leadership from the American Red Cross. Sky Lakes provided a $50,000 challenge grant toward the vehicle and provided considerable assistance with the regional fundraising.
“Red Cross plays an indispensable role in the collection and distribution of blood and blood products to hospitals throughout Southern and Central Oregon,” said Paul Stewart, chief executive officer of Sky Lakes Medical Center. “We see the work Red Cross does in our community as an extension of our own work, and each blood donation as a testament of support for both the Red Cross and the lifesaving work that is carried out by Sky Lakes staff.”
“The need for blood is constant and a new, state-of-the-art bloodmobile will help us continue to meet this need,” said Carisa Hettich, executive director for the American Red Cross in Southwest Oregon. “Paul Stewart and Sky Lakes were key fundraising partners throughout the bloodmobile replacement project and continue to be tremendous supporters of the lifesaving work of the Red Cross in our community.”
The new 40-foot, five-bed Red Cross mobile donation bus will feature:
- State-of-the-art technology for improved safety and reliability;
- Increase the ability to collect more donations due to an additional donor bed and health history booth and reversible donor beds which allow for either a right or left arm donation;
- Reduce overall maintenance costs by replacing an aging vehicle with a new one that will cost less than half of the current cost to maintain; and
- Provide a more pleasant donor experience. The new vehicle offers an updated interior design with more efficient climate control and a more open floor plan.
The Red Cross is the largest provider of lifesaving blood for patients in need in Oregon. Last year, the Pacific Northwest Blood Region collected more than 25,000 pints of blood from donors in Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Jackson Counties. These donations help meet the transfusion needs of patients at more than 60 Pacific Northwest hospitals, including Sky Lakes Medical Center, Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Hospital, Ashland Community Hospital, and Rogue Regional Medical Center. Southern and central Oregon’s previous bloodmobile has collected blood from more than 200 community partners in the region, including small businesses, corporate retailers, hospitals, fire departments, restaurants, retirement communities, libraries, community centers, banks, credit unions, high schools, and colleges.
Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood. For more than 70 years, the American Red Cross has delivered on our mission to fulfill America’s need for safe and reliable blood services through voluntary donations. The Red Cross is the largest single supplier of blood and blood products in the U.S, helping to provide nearly 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. Each year, the Red Cross collects approximately 5.3 million units of blood from over 3 million volunteer donors. These donations are then processed into more than 7.7 million blood products used in transfusions to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.
To make an appointment to give blood, donors can make an appointment by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).