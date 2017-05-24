Lady Owls 16th at the 2017 NAIA Golf National Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. – The Oregon Tech Women’s Golf Team is tied for 16th out of 30 teams after weather delayed the conclusion of the first round of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships at PGA National.

Rain forced a nearly hour and a half-long delay in the evening and ultimately caused a postponement of play with more storms and darkness rolling in. Along with the storms approaching, golfers also faced winds that picked up throughout the afternoon.

The postponement did not allow all of the teams teeing off in the afternoon wave to finish their rounds. The teams that did not complete the first round and continued play at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning and the second round started at 7:30 a.m. Along with the storms rolling in, golfers also faced winds that picked up throughout the afternoon. .

Oregon Tech shot a +41 with four holes remaining in the first round.

Leading the Owls in the first round was Janelle Ferlan who was +5 over par with two holes remaining in the first round and sits in a tie for 17th place, five strokes behind the leaders, Courtney Dye of Indiana Tech, and Aleesha Smith of William Carey, who each shot an even par 72.



Ferlan went par-bogie-par on the first three holes on the day, but then struggled on the par 4, 5th hole shooting an 8 to go to +5 over. She then settled down going par-par-birdie to close the first 9 at a +4. On the front, she went bogie-par-bogie-par-birdie, then finished the round with 4 straight pars when weather halted her round with two holes to go.



After Ferlan, Noemi Ernst finished a +8 and is in a 16-way tie for 43rd. Stephanie Koza and Kylie Collom both finished at +14 and are tied for 111th. Tech’s Heidi Froelich finished +19 on the day.

Oregon Tech returns to action tomorrow, May 24th, as they tee off at 4:30 am (PDT) to finish the first round. They will then start the second round.