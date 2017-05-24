Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership Monthly Meeting Tomorrow, Thursday May 25th

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow, Thursday May 25th from 9am-noon the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership invites local forest landowners to attend their monthly meeting.
On the agenda is a discussion on efforts to simultaneously treat federal land and adjacent forestland owned by private landowners near Lakeview, Bly and Chiloquin. The meeting will include updates on work with private landowners to reduce risks in the wildland urban interface, improve forest health and assist effective fire response.
Current Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership (KLFHP) efforts include the North Warners Project, located about 12 miles north of Lakeview; and the Gerber/Paddock Butte Project, located 10 miles south of Bly.
In addition, KLFHP partners will discuss landowner outreach and education efforts tied to the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project. Private land within the project area includes more than 30,000 acres owned by about 3,200 individual landowners. It includes eight subdivisions and the city of Chiloquin.
Both the Chiloquin and Klamath County Community Wildfire Protection Plans identify the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project area as high-risk for wildland fire. The KLFHP intends to use a multi-pronged approach to contact landowners, educate them about fire resistance and ultimately implement cross-boundary treatments on private land adjacent to the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Their objectives include developing a landowner list, creating a fire response map, prioritizing treatment areas, and assisting landowners interested in fire prevention and forest health treatments.
The meeting will conclude with updates from partners, including the Klamath Watershed Partnership, Oregon Department of Forestry, OSU—Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fremont-Winema National Forest, forestry consultants and private forest landowners.
Since 1995, the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership has been actively addressing forest health issues in Klamath and Lake Counties. It is a non-profit organization comprised of private forest landowners, forestry consultants, conservation groups, local fire districts, and state and federal agencies.
The meeting will be held in Klamath Falls on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. until noon in the Oregon Department of Forestry office at 3200 Delap Road.