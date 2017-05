June 3rd – 4th, Oregon will hold a free fishing weekend for all who would like to participate.

During this weekend, no fishing licenses or tags are required to fish, crab or clam.

Several state parks will be hosting ODFW Free Fishing Weekend fishing events, waiving admission and camping fees, as June 3rd is “State Park Day”.

For more information on the free fishing weekend ans state park events, contact Jessica Sall at 503-947-6023, Mike Gauvin at 503-947-6214, or visit www.dfw.state.or.us.