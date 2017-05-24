Ferguson’s Last Classroom Champions Video Chat, Thursday May 25th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - The last Classroom Champions video chat for the 2016-17 school year is tomorrow morning Thursday, May 25th at at 9am.
This year, Dena Morosin’s fifth grade class at Ferguson Elementary has had two special mentors: Olympic ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White. Through the Classroom Champions program, Morosin’s students have learned about goal setting, fair play, community, perseverance, friendship, leadership and healthy living. Morosin followed Classroom Champions curriculum and the class video chatted with the two Olympic athletes throughout the school year.
Tomorrow the class will have its last video meet-up with Davis and White. Morosin, Ferguson School and the KCSD is inviting media to attend this event and talk with students about the program. If you would like to attend, please notify Mrs. Morosin via email: morosind@kcsd.k12.or.us.