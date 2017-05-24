Agri-Camp USA Box Dinner – Drive Up Or Dine In

Wednesday, June 7th it’s the Agri-Camp USA Box Dinner.

Be sure to pre-order your dinner of Spaghetti, salad, bread, and a dessert by May 31st. $10.00 per dinner to help support the Agri-Camp USA program!

The box dinners will be available for pick up, both Dine In and Drive Up, between 5:30pm and 7:30pm at the small exhibit building at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

If you cannot make dinner and would like to make a donation, or help support the program that would also be amazing.

For mor info contact Katie Feinauer at agricampusa@gmail.com or call/text 541-892-0958

Also visit www.facebook.com/agricampusa