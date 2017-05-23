Public Health, Hiring Approvals and HB 3435 – A Recap Of The BOCC’s Weekly Admin Meeting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tuesday, May 23rd at the Klamath County Commissioners’ Administrative Meeting, the trio got a number of things wrapped up.
First up, Public Health. The Commissioners awarded $13,230 dollars to the Klamath County Public Health Department (KCPH) as this year the department is working on accreditation and internal services increased by over $9-thousand dollars this year alone. So even though it costs money to get accredited, in the long run it’s an investment for the County. Once the Public Health Department is accredited, and that should happen this fiscal year, it will mean more opportunity for grants which in turn means more money down the road.
The accreditation timeline has been extended for three months because once they do the onsite visit, then they will identify any problem areas that need to to be fixed before the accreditation can be official. So there’s a 3 month time frame after the site visit to fix any issues, and the site visit won’t happen until nine months after application is filed at the earliest.
According to Courtney Vanbragt, KCPH Director along with Jessica Dale, the department has been doing what they can to make sure the department is running as smoothly and efficiently as possible. They stated that most if not all KCPH employees are already wearing multiple hats and working in various sections in the department. Just within the last three months they’ve successfully saved money by eliminating a full time Registered Nurse (RN) position and filling it with a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) instead.
Next up, two requests to make exceptions in hiring policy. The first, for the Sheriff’s department.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said they had 2 half time clerk positions available, so really one full time opportunity. A few months ago they posted the job and conducted some interviews. The candidates were whittled down to two, one is still pending however one fell through due to a failed background check. During this time a part time employee named Katie Brown had been filling in temporarily, and they’d like approval to hire her for the full time position instead of posting it and going through the whole process again.
According to Sheriff Kaber, Katie has “helped us catch up tremendously, and on top of that she’s become loved by our civil staff, and has been approached over and over again to figure out a way to keep her.” So he’d like to hire Ms. Brown and the BOCC agreed and approved the request.
The second hiring policy exception has to do with the Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) department. Carrie Buck, the Director of KCDDS let the Board know that Jeff Lord, the current Protective Service Investigator is planning to retire. It’s not a full time job so it’d be a hard one to fill. Ms. Geneva Lewis who previously worked for the Sheriff’s office and had also worked with Mr. Lord, is now working in the Dog Control division. She would be a perfect fit to take the job when he retires said Buck. As a bonus her hiring would also help out the County Animal Control department budget. The exception was approved for KCDDS to hire Ms. Lewis upon Mr. Lord’s exit.
The final item on the agenda had to do with House Bill 3435. Commissioner DeGroot explained that in a nutshell, it’s a way for Klamath County to make interest bearing loans to other districts in our community or eventually maybe cross counties as well. A way to invest in the Klamath community by using only monies from the Road Reserve Fund. Going from approximately 1% to 4% interest.
Commissioner DeGroot had already written a letter of support personally, however he now is asking the other two members of the BOCC to sign a letter of support for HB 3435 to help move it along. The Bill hasn’t passed yet but this letter would help show their collective support. Commissioners Minty Morris and Boyd concurred and they approved to sign a group letter of support.