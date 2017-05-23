Native Plant Walk – Klamath County Museum

A tour of native plant gardens at the Klamath County Museum will be held Saturday, May 27th, at 10 AM.

This free event is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon. The Museum will provide a Top 10 list of native plants that are easy to obtain, grow, and provide pleasing flowers or foliage.

Sources of native plants for the garden will be discussed, as well as methods for successful transplanting.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.