Klamath Falls City Street Crews Working While The Weather Is Nice

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – With the weather being pleasant it gives our City’s Street Division Crews a chance to get some work done on our roads. Weather permitting, the crews will be working from 6a-4p now through Friday.
Asphalt crews will be repairing asphalt on Shasta Way at Washburn, at Lark and between Washburn and Austin St.
Paint Crews will be working on the crosswalks, arrows and curbs on Main St., Crater Lake Parkway to Center St.
Please use caution in any areas crews are working. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.