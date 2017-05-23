Badger Flats Put On Hold Until LUBA Appeal Is Complete

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Monday night, May 22nd at the Planning Commission meeting, it was a bit anti climactic. A number of people showed up to speak out against the proposed Badger Flats lifestyle center project tentatively planned at Hwy 140 and Orindale Road. However, since the Badger Flats project has been appealed by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), the Planning Commission unanimously decided that there’s really no point in having public comment until we see what LUBA decides.
Greg Beckman, Bob Shaw and Barbara Johnson were among those who showed up last night to speak against the project.
There was good news however when Erik Noble, the City Planning Manager gave an update of the Planning Department. So far this year, the numbers are going up for the majority of projects in Klamath Falls compared to previous years. Noble said “We’re kind of on pace with Residential and picking up on Commercial.”
Design reviews: 6 so far this year, compared to 8 in 2016 and 5 in 2015.
Conditional use permits: 2 so far this year, compared to 2 in 2016 and zero in 2015.
Partitions: 4 so far this year, compared to 2 in 2016 and zero in 2015
Zone changes: 4 so far this year, compared to 0 in 2016 and 2015
New Homes: a little down, 6 so far this year but it’s only May. Compared to in the mid 20’s for 2016 and 2015.
Additions: 10 residential so far this year, compared to in the mid 20’s in 2015 and 2016.
Previous story -
Last night at the joint City Council/Planning Commission meeting in Klamath Falls, the topic at hand was whether or not to extend the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) to include a 23 acre plot of land to be called Badger Flats. The property is less than 10 minutes away from town, in the Stewart Lennox/Green Acres area where Hwy 140 Lake of the Woods crosses Orindale Rd.
A developer from California, Mark Englander is looking to develop a “Lifestyle Center” on the land, which would be restaurants, shops, all with a wine theme – even a winery and brewery on site. As well as a grocery store, pharmacy, bank, gas station and even a venue for concerts. Basically an area to purchase goods and services and entertainment.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously in approval for it to move forward, however the City Council was all Yeahs and one Nay. The singular Nay vote belonged to Councilman Adams.