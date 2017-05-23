KidWind Kids Head To Nationals This Week

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Remember the KidWind Challenge a few weeks ago, well four teams of students from Klamath are now on the road to Anaheim,California to compete in the National KidWind Challenge this week.

The teams, both from Henley Middle and Henley High Schools qualified for the national competition after winning 1st and 2nd place in their age groups at the Klamath Falls KidWind Challenge. These students will compete against more than 300 students from across the country for the national title and grand prize at the National KidWind Challenge on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, May 24th and 25th.

While building their wind turbine, called “The Patriot,” Henley High School engineering students Thys DeHoop, Travis Gilliland and Jeffrey Hudson (pictured) had a secret weapon: race car parts. “It spins really smooth,” Hudson said. On April 22nd The Patriot blew away the current scores in the competition at the local KidWind contest. Turbines were ranked based on energy generation, or how many milliwatt-seconds they produced.

“The highest score recorded so far in the Pacific Northwest was 18,000,” said Henley engineering teacher Dr. Kristi Lebkowsky. “Theirs was 24,000.” “We’re not satisfied with that,” DeHoop said, “especially when we’re competing on a much bigger scale with other people across the country.” Thirteen students from Henley Middle School and Henley High School are headed to the national competition.

Students competing in nationals are: High School: 1 st place: “The Patriot” – Jeffrey Hudson, Thys DeHoop, Travis Gilliland 2 nd place: “Ventus” – Amaya Gale, Colton Chenault, Savannah Griffith Middle School: 1 st place: Skyler Howard, Tim Orr, Scott Renslow 2 nd place: Lena Dreyer, Makayla Frenzel, Gillian Fenner, Emma Wilkinson.