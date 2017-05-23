Josephine County Woman Still Missing Since March

By: Christy Lynn
Williams, Ore. – Troopers from the Oregon State Police are hoping the public can help locate a missing person. 46 year old Kimberly Ann Mericle, was last seen in Williams, Oregon in Josephine County back in early March. A vehicle she may have been driving is a burgundy Isuzu Rodeo, Oregon License Plate # 004 HSN. Kimberly is a caucasian female, 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, has chin length brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Ann Mericle, please contact the Oregon State Police Detective Travis Lee at 541-618-7950 or the Southern Region Communications Center (Dispatch) at 541-776-6111.