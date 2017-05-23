Hunger Not Impossible Fundraiser

Henley High School students are challenging the community and businesses to donate $6,000.00 to support their goal of feeding 30 teens in 30 days during the month of July.

Henley has challenged Mazama High School and Klamath Union High School to raise $1,000.00 each towards their goal of $9,000.00.

Students are still raising funds, and ask that the community step in to help them reach their goal. Donations can be made by contacting:

Savati at Henley at salvatil@kcsd.k12.us or Beau at Mazama High School at fullertonb@kcsd.k12.us.