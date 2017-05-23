Fremont-Winema National Forest Public Meeting This Thursday, May 25th

By: Christy Lynn
Lakeview, Ore. – This Thursday May 25th, the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be holding a public meeting to discuss Forest Service road issues in the area. This includes the closure of Forest Road 4017, commonly known as Dog Lake Road on the Lakeview Ranger District. The meeting will be from 6p to 8p in the community of Westside near Lakeview.
It will be at either Union Elementary School, at 92398 Water Users’ Lane or at the Thomas Creek-Westside Rural Fire Department, at 92387 Water Users’ Lane. Since the location at this point is undecided, they’re asking you to literally follow the signs which will tell you where to go the night of the event.
The recent wet winter and spring have impacted National Forest System roads throughout the area, creating a number of issues, including the temporary closure of Dog Lake Road and the need for repairs. Fremont-Winema National Forest employees will be available to discuss these issues and measures being taken. For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF.