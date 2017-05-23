  • Home > 
  • City Of Klamath Falls City Budget Hearings Today, May 23rd

2017/05/23
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The City of Klamath Falls is having their Budget Hearing and Urban Renewal Budget Hearings today from 9a-5p.  

The public is invited to attend, if you would like to provide comments/feedback after the discussion of a specific fund, you may do so.  Just complete and submit a public input form. 

The hearings are being held at the City Hall Annex on 5th Street and Klamath Avenue in downtown Klamath Falls.





