Blue Zone Project Event – Oregon Tech

Oregon Tech is celebrating their Blue Zone Project Approve Work Site Tuesday, May 30th at 1PM.

Celebrate this milestone with events around Klamath Falls. Meet at Mt. Thielsen for Techniques for Stress Relief, a Ribbon Cutting Celebration at Mt. Mazama, Hootie’s Loop at the DOW flag pole, and Friends at 5 on Commercial Street.

Events will include a raffle, and guest speakers Skylakes CEO, Paul Stewart, and County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris.

For more information and a full schedule of events contact Cort Cox at cort.cox1@healthyways.com, or Contact the OIT Campus.