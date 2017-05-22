Prescribed Burns Now Through June 3rd In Chemult

By: Christy Lynn
Chemult, Ore. – Prescribed burn fire operations are underway this week according to the Chemult Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. They started Sunday May 21st and will run through June 3rd as weather conditions permit.
The location is the Chemult Townsite Project Area, west of Chemult and Highway 97 and the total acreage treated will be over 700 acres. The prescribed fire activities will remove hazardous fuels from earlier thinning treatments and brush, improve firefighter safety during future suppression activities, improve wildlife habitat in the area and create more resilient forests.
Crews do ask that during these burns you should watch for prescribed fire signs in the area, be aware of smoke in the area both during and after ignitions, which may affect visibility on area roads. Increased fire personnel and vehicles in the area and additional Forest Service traffic. For more information, please contact Chemult Ranger District Assistant Fire Management Officer Ken Gregor at 541-365-7057, Engine Captain David O’Neil at 541-783-4035 or Fire Information Officer Sarah Saarloos at 541-219-0515.
Prescribed burn updates are available at www.scofmp.org/rx_fire.shtml or https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5165. South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) consists of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, BLM Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge, Crater Lake National Park and Oregon Department of Forestry. Follow SCOFMP on Twitter @scofmpfireinfo or on Facebook.