New Workforce Development Plan Hopefully Coming To Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the library summit earlier this month, County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot (pictured here with Sheriff Kaber) who is on the Library board as well, talked about a new workforce development plan he’s been working on.

There’s a company in town that builds houses and panels indoors and DeGroot said they’re working with them, as well as going to try to bring in KCC and the high schools to help students get job skills. For example, students can work building one house a year, then placing it and using the sale of that first house to fund that program perpetually. That way local young people are learning skills to help them get jobs as plumbers, electricians, HVAC, carpenters, drywall. DeGroot said “hopefully I’ll have that going by the beginning of the school year.”

This comes on the heels of a report released by the Oregon Employment dept saying there are a lack of job applicants in a growing economy. Businesses in our state showed 50,800 jobs vacancies at any given time in 2016.

A new report from the Research Division of the Oregon Employment Department finds that employers reported nearly two-thirds (64%) of those job vacancies as difficult to fill. Last year, health care and social assistance employers reported the largest number of difficult-to-fill vacancies (7,300). The natural resources and mining and construction sectors had the largest shares of hard-to-fill job openings. These two sectors reported challenges with at least eight out of 10 job openings.

The top occupations by number of difficult-to-fill vacancies included construction laborers, personal care aides, nursing assistants, restaurant cooks, truck drivers, retail salespersons, and production workers

You can read the full report, A Lack of Applicants in a Growing Economy, and additional job vacancy information for Oregon and several sub-state areas can be found on the publications page of QualityInfo.org.