KCFD #1 Puts Out Blaze Early This Morning Near Kinglsey

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This morning, Monday May 22nd around 1:20am, Klamath County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a structure fire at 3023 Madison Street. An Oregon State Police trooper said that upon their arrival there was one home fully engulfed as well as a car on fire. The flames were also reportedly threatening the property next door.
While KCFD #1 was on the way, a second alarm was initiated. Luckily the crews brought the fire under control around 1:44am with assistance from Kingsley Field. The resources that were going to come from Fire District 4 and Keno were cancelled at that time since they were not needed.
Preliminary reports show that the fire appears to have been started by rags soaked in linseed oil which spontaneously combusted near the house. The damage from the blaze is estimated at around $100-thousand dollars to the structure and $40-thousand dollars to the contents.
One resident who was at the scene at the time of the fire was treated for difficulty breathing but they weren’t transported to the hospital. Smoke alarms were in the structure but apparently they did not operate correctly.