EveLyn Costello Officially Appointed The New Klamath County DA

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Congratulations to Ms. EveLyn Costello, today she was officially appointed as the new Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Kate Brown made the announcement Monday afternoon, May 22nd.
Governor Brown said “EveLyn Costello brings a fresh perspective and a record of strong legal advocacy to the helm of the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office. I am especially grateful to the Klamath County Commission and community partners that vetted the applicants and gave their recommendation to EveLyn Costello. Support of the local community is invaluable to a successful county prosecutor.”
Ms. Costello is a criminal DA currently in private practice here in Klamath Falls. She is filling the void made by Rob Patridge when he resigned earlier this year. EveLyn has been in the Basin since 1998 where she worked as a public defender for Klamath Defenders Service. Then in 2001, she opened a private law practice and continued to represent indigent defendants on a contract with Klamath Defenders Service. In 2014, Costello was retained by the statewide Office of Public Defense Services to handle capital cases. She grew up in Tillamook and is a graduate of University of Oregon, where she attended both college and law school.
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners, together with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners, conducted a process to vet the applicants for this position and recommend one for appointment. Representatives of the vetting group traveled to Salem in April to present their recommendation of Costello to General Counsel Ben Souede and to meet with Governor Brown.