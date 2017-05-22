Badger Flats “Lifestyle Center” At Focus Of Planning Meeting Tonight, Monday May 22nd

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you wantto put your two cents in on the somewhat controversial Badger Flats project, then you’ll definitely want to be at the Klamath Falls Planning Commission meeting tongith. This is the “Lifestyle Center” that’s being pitched by a developer from California, to be built on the SW corner of Hwy 140 and Orindale Road.
The Planning Commission will consider whether or not the applicant has met Condition #3 re: the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) by bringing their zone change application before the Commission no later than tonight.
The meeting is at 7p tonight Monday May 22nd in City Council chambers on 5th St and Klamath Ave in downtown Klamath Falls. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend, plus you can make comments as well.