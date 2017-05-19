Warning: Basin Residents Getting Fake Calls From The “Sheriff’s Office”

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Word today from Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber is that the KCSO has been getting calls today, Friday May 19th, making them aware of a “spoof” calling system being attempted.
A “spoof call” is when someone makes a phone call and is pretending to be someone else. In this case, whoever is making these fake/false Sheriff calls to Basin community members is able to have the real Sheriff’s office phone number appear on the caller ID readout.
So far the requests from these “spoof” callers have been blatantly prankish in nature. However, Sheriff Kaber is cautioning citizens to be careful and NEVER provide sensitive and/or personal information OR sensitive financial information over the phone.
Remember, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will Never be asking for sensitive personal information over the phone without proven verification of their identity.