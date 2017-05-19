Missing Child Found Safe In Keno

By: Christy Lynn
Keno, Ore. – Around 9:05am today, Friday May 19th, a 2 ½ year old child was reported missing from her residence in a neighborhood in Keno. Her parents had been attempting to find her and then decided to call 9-1-1.
Area law enforcement was dispatched and the child was soon found by a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy. She had been hiding under her bed.
The KCSO would like to emphasize to the community how fast the response and cooperation was in this case. Not only by them but also the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, KCSO Marine Division, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Oregon State Police (OSP) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Sheriff Kaber said “We are grateful for the outcome of this call and are extremely appreciative of the cooperative nature and response of our law enforcement partners.”