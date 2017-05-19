Helios Hive Buzzes To 1st Place At OIT’s Catalyze Klamath

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday, Thursday May 18th at the Catalyze Klamath competition, 6 teams from OIT competed but only 3 could be winners. 3rd place Micro Malter, 2nd place MOG Metalworks and 1st place was Helios Hive. Helios Hive, which is basically one person, Matthias Dean, not only one 1st place but he also won the Oregon BEST award.
The top three teams got cash prizes but on top of that there was a last minute extra bonus announced. Portland State Business Accelerator, the Lemelson Foundation and Business Oregon have come together for a statewide invention competition called InventOR. Last night they awarded $2500 to two teams Micro Malter and Helios. Those two teams will also be flown to Portland once a month until September and will participate in business modeling, presentations and coaching from major investors to help them build a prototype. Then in October, the InventOR competition takes place in Portland with 10 teams total. Whoever wins InventOR will take home 30-thousand dollars in grants and prizes.
Previous story….
This Thursday May 18th it’s the final competition for the Catalyze Klamath Challenge. Six student OIT teams competing for a total of $14-thousand dollars.
So what is Catalyze Klamath? It’s Oregon Tech’s inventors, problem-solvers, innovators and entrepreneurs inventing a solution for a real world challenge and possibly will commercialize their invention in Klamath Falls.
The public is welcome to come watch, from 4pm-6:30pm the teams will make their presentations and pitches and then at 6:30pm the judges will confer and announce the winners. Light refreshments will be served.
Three teams will win. First place receives $7-thousand dollars as well as a Gaucho Collective Membership for one year (for up to four team members, including use of a desk, 24/7 access, unlimited use of conference room, and all other Gaucho Collective amenities). Second place gets $5-thousand dollars and $2-thousand for the Third place winners.
Catalyze Klamath Challenge is sponsored by Klamath County, KCEDA, City of Klamath Falls, Avista, Business Oregon, Wendt Family Foundation, Gaucho Collective, PLUS $500 Oregon BEST – Clean Tech Bonus Prize and Student Choice Award.
For more information, go to www.oit.edu/catalyzeor contact Lita Colligan, Associate Vice President for Strategic Partnerships, at lita.colligan@oit.edu or Interim Dean Hallie Neupert, at hallie.neupert@oit.edu.