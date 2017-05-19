Bike To Work Day With Blue Zones

  • Home > 
Blue Zones
2017/05/19
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today is Bike to Work day. The Klamath County Public Health Department and the Blue Zones Project are partnering to bring Bike to Work Day to five locations across the community.

If you biked or walked to work today, stop by Gathering Grounds Roastery, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field, or Klamath Community College for free breakfast and refreshments. Also to enter into the BTWD raffle. Prize drawings will take place at 5:.30 p.m. at Gaucho Collective.

Visit the Blue Zones facebook page for more info.





