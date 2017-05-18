Summer Travel Between The Basin And PDX Just Got Cheaper… For The Summer

  • Home > 
Penair
2017/05/18
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you’re heading to Portland this summer, you’ll be thrilled to hear you can do it for a lot less if you fly out of the Klamath Falls/Crater Lake Airport on PenAir.  

A one way fare of $89 dollars between Klamath Falls and Portland is available for travel between June 19th and August 19th. You do need to purchase the ticket no later than May 24th though. There’s also a blackout date on June 22nd.

Visit PenAir.com for all the details and restrictions.





