Shasta Elementary Kids “Give Back” With The Blue Zones Project

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today, Thursday May 18th, was Give Back Day and the kids at Shasta Elementary were working hard giving back to their school. Picking up trash, painting, planting and having all kinds of fun while doing it.
Chrissy Dodson is a parent of a Shasta student, she also helps head up the Shasta Outdoors Renovation Team (SORT). They’re embarking on a 3-4 year effort to improve all the outdoor spaces at the elementary school and open them up for community use. SORT surveyed the parents and the neighbors/community as well as the students to find out what projects they want to work on first.
One of the original buildings on the school property is getting a makeover thanks to SORT. As you can see from the picture below it won’t take long for this building that they’re working on to look totally different. At one time it was storage and now it’s a Gymnasium.
The kids were hard at work mostly painting, but earlier they were picking up trash and beautifying the grounds. They also got their hands in some soil and did some planting. As part of the Blue Zones Give Back Day the students and some teachers, even the principal are doing various volunteer projects. Several people from Kingsley Field and Les Schwab came by to pitch in too.
One very special project the teachers were focusing on was a Memorial Garden. ”Mrs. P.” was a teacher who passed away a few years ago, and she was very near and dear to the kids and teachers, the garden is being done in her honor, her memory.
Ms. Dodson went on to say that they have some new playground equipment coming in this summer so they’re prepping some of the property for that today.
Blue Zones Project is always having some event or activity you can get involved in. Visit their Facebook site to keep in the loop: https://www.facebook.com/bluezonesprojectklamathfalls/