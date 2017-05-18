Klamath County Gets A Tourism Boost With Funds

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Wednesday, May 17th at the Klamath County Commissioners’ Work Session, they awarded tourism grants to a number of Basin organizations. The fiscal impact from the Tourism Grant Fund is $89,000.00.
Here’s the breakdown: Klamath Freedom Foundation $2,500., Benefit for the Basin $2,500., Klamath Community Leadership $5,000., City of Merrill $16,000., Favell Museum/Curtis Photo $2,500., City of Klamath Falls (Pool) $20,000., Klamath Filmmakers Group $15,000., Favell Museum (2017 Art Show) $13,000., City of Klamath (Sentry) $2,500., City of Chiloquin $2,500., and South Central Oregon EDD $7,500.