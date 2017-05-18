KFCS Budget Committee Passes Budget, Goes To School Board Now

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night at the Klamath City School District Budget Committee meeting, some Basin residents gave their two cents during the public comment section. They turned out to speak out because they heard that KFCS might cut/reduce music programs.
But at the end of the meeting, the Budget Committee said they may not have to. They recently received some unexpected revenue back from the state and that might change the situation. Either way the decision now goes to the KFCS Board. They are scheduled to meet next on June 12th.