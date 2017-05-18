Hwy 31 Closed For Most Of The Day Due To A Rock Fall

  • Home > 
2017/05/18
By: Christy Lynn

 

Summer Lake, Ore.- Due to a rock fall around 6:30am today, Thursday May 18th, Highway 31 is closed both directions at milepost 61.  This is about 8 miles north of Summer Lake. This will affect anyone traveling between Lakeview and Bend.  

According to the Oregon Department of Transporatation, traffic is being flagged for passenger vehicles in both directions. Highway 31 will be closed to wide loads for the majority of the day.





