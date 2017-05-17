Owls Stay Alive with 7-2 Win over Avila

COSTA MESA, Calif. - The Oregon Tech softball team stayed alive in the NAIA Opening Round after they defeated Avila University 7-2, in an elimination game Tuesday afternoon at Vanguard Field.

The Hooter will play 4th-ranked and one-seeded Marian (Indiana) at 12 Noon on Wednesday, needing to defeat the Knights twice to advance to the NAIA World Series. The Knights defeated OIT, 3-1, Tuesday morning. The World Series is scheduled for May 26 – June 1 in Clermont, Fla., at the Legends Way Ball Fields.

In the elimination game, Avila scored in the bottom of the 1st inning to take a 1-0 lead.

OIT tied the game in the 4th on two hits including a double by Rashaun Sells and an RBI single by Rachael Delamare.

The Owls then took the lead in the top of the 5th with 2-runs on back to back doubles by Tara Moates and Sells making it a 3-1 game.

OIT kept adding on to the lead, with 1-run in 6th highlighted by a pinch hit double by Sahalie Doe.

The Owls then put the game away with 3-runs in the 7th on 5-hits to take a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the 7th.

After the leadoff hitter for Avila reached on a Tech error to start the inning, Tech’s Loryn Williams was able to retire the rest of the Eagle hitters in order to preserve the OIT win and pick up her 3rd save of the year.

Tech had a huge 12-3 advantage in hits over Avila led Sells 3-4 effort. Katie Virtue, and Tara Moates added to 2-hits each for the Owls in the win.

Kelly Scott started the game for OIT pitching 5-strong innings to grab the win and move to 15-5 on the year.