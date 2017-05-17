New Assessor Appointed For Klamath County

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners are very excited to announce that they have appointed the next Klamath County Assessor, Nathan Bigby
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot stated “It has been a real pleasure to work with Nathan for the last few months while we made great strides in creating a thriving work environment. I believe Nathan has the ability to continue and improve upon these restructuring efforts.”
Bigby was born and raised right here in the Basin, he graduated from Mazama High School and OIT with a degree in Communications.
Mr. Bigby has been with the Assessor’s Office since 2015, and as such brings both knowledge and experience to the position. All three Commissioners are confident that Nathan along with the already great staff in the Assessor’s Office will make this transition seamless.
Mr. Bigby upon learning of the appointment said “I’m really excited to lead a great team in the Assessor’s office. This is a dedicated group, and our first priority is serving the public interest.”