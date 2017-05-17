National Give Back Day Coming Tomorrow, Thursday May 18th

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Expanding off the district’s success, the Blue Zones Project brings volunteer projects to community members tomorrow Thursday May 18th for National Give Back Day.
The Klamath Falls City School District and Blue Zones Project are collaborating after an idea started 3 years ago with Klamath Union High School, Give Back Day has been connecting KFCSD students to their community since 2014.
This year, for the first time, community members can participate in volunteer projects taking place across the community, or host their own.
There are several volunteer efforts coordinated by the Blue Zones Project, which has teamed up with Shasta Elementary, The Ella Redkey Pool, Sky Lakes Medical Center and the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Adopt-a-Highway Program.
The school district will continue to do its projects focused on Downtown Klamath Falls and the areas around its schools.
“We are excited to be part of Give Back Day,” said Blue Zones Project Engagement Lead, Cort D. Cox. “The City School District has done amazing things over the last few years. This extension of Give Back Day is a great way to inspire even more pride in our community.”
The opportunities Blue Zones Project is promoting on Give Back Day are:
-
ODOT Adopt-a-Highway: Fargo to Austin Street on South Sixth Street
-
ODOT Adopt-a-Highway: Esplanade to OR 97 Junction on the Crater Lake Parkway
-
Shasta Elementary School Outdoor Renovation
-
Ella Redkey Pool Maintenance and Cleanup
The community projects on Give Back Day will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. according to the Blue Zones Project. If you don’t get to sign up ahead of time, no worries. If you show up Thursday morning they’ll be happy to see you.
To sign up for Give Back Day visit http://go.bluezonesproject.com/givebackdaykf, email BlueZonesProjectKlamathFalls@Healthways.com, or call 541-539-8053. Citizens interested in coordinating their own projects can register using the website, as well.
Blue Zones Project is brought to Oregon through leadership funding by Cambia Health Foundation to support Oregon Healthiest State, in collaboration with Healthways, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Sky Lakes Medical Center, a community champion, answered Cambia’s funding match to support the Blue Zones Project initiative in Klamath Falls.
Klamath Falls is Oregon’s first Blue Zones Project Demonstration Community.
To learn more about becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved organization, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Klamath Falls at BlueZonesProjectKlamathFalls@healthways.com, or visit Oregon.bluezonesproject.com.
Previous story…
National Give Back Day is coming up on May 18th. It started out really just for school students, but now it’s expanding so the whole community can get involved.
Wednesday, April 26th, Blue Zones Community Program Manager Jesse Dubose and Cort Cox, the Engagement Lead met with the Klamath County Commissioners to talk about the National Day that celebrates volunteerism.
There are 5 opportunities in the Basin if you’d like to sign up. Go to go.bluezonesproject.com/givebackdaykf and you can choose to volunteer at the following locations: 2 Adopt-A-Highway areas, another on South 6th street and Washburn, one over at Shasta Elementary and the fifth one at the Ella Redkey pool.
Afterwards a “thank you” celebration with beverages and snacks will begin at 5:30pm at the Gaucho Collective. The following day, May 19th is National Bike To Work Day. www.bluezonesproject.com also has information on this event.