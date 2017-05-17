Klamath County Special Districts Election Results (Unofficial)

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The election is technically unofficial, but as of 9pm last night, the unofficial election results are as follows: (*note, these categories listed are where there was more than one person running unopposed)
Basin Transit Service Board, top four are Sandra Fox (22%) Michael McCulluogh (21%), Todd Kelstrom (19%) and Craig Fleck with 18%.
Most of the Klamath Community College Board members ran unopposed, but for Klamath Community College, Zone 5, Al King in the lead with 54%.
Same thing with Klamath County Schools Zone 2, Bob Moore in the lead with 55%; Zone 5 Jill O’Donnell with 57%.
For the Klamath City School District race, zone 3 Mychal Amos in the lead with 58%, Zone 6 Michael Moore 69%;
Klamath 9-1-1 Emergency Communications, Zone 2 Bill Akins 55%, Zone 4 Donna Walker 54%;
and Basin Ambulance Service 2 year term, Jim Derra ahead with 55%
View the whole summary report here: http://klamathcounty.org/depts/clerk/CurrentElection/results/summary.pdf