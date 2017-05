The Klamath Folk Alliance is featuring the musical talents of Erin Barker and Tommy Franks at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.

This free event takes place on the Third Thursday, May 18th, from 6-8 PM.

For more information, Contact Cheryl 503-867-4112, or Ken at 541-281-1552.

3545 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls.